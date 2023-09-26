Juneau County Area Top 10 Prep Football Power Rankings Week 6

Juneau County Area Top 10 Power Rankings

– 0 Cashton Eagles (6-0) Cashton survived their first test of the season a 14-10 come from behind victory over rival and #2 Bangor. – 0 Bangor Cardinals (5-1) The Cardinals showed they are deserving of the #2 spot going toe to toe with the top ranked team in Division 7. –0 Onalaska Luther (5-1) Onalaska Luther shutout Brookwood to remain perfect alongside Cashton in the SBC. –0 New Lisbon Rockets (5-1) New Lisbon blew out rival Necedah 48-0 and needs just one more win to lock up a post season berth. –0 Hillsboro Tigers (4-2) The Tigers held off Riverdale 25-20 remaining prefect in the Ridge & Valley Conference and locking up a playoff spot in the process. Their schedule picks up big time the final 3 games of the regular season. ^2 Adams-Friendship Green Devils (5-2) I was a prisoner of the moment ranking Mauston ahead of Adams-Friendship last week. I believe both teams are very even but for the time being I’ll jump Adams-Friendship slightly over Mauston due to the better overall record. –1 Mauston Golden Eagles (3-3) Mauston struggled in the first half against Poynette trailing 16-6 but woke up in the 2nd half for a 42-23 victory. Tyler Link, Brock Massey, and Brady Baldwin all had monster offensive games. –1 Wisconsin Dells Chiefs (5-2) The Dells turned the Dailey Double on Friday getting a forfeit victory from MPGL and defeating Clintonville on the road 41-20. ^1 Royall Panthers (3-3) The Panthers put themselves back into the playoff conversation by defeating Highland 34-30. It perhaps shows the strength of the SBC as the #5 SBC team defeated both Ridge & Valley Conference front runners Hillsboro & Highland. NR Tomah Timberwolves (2-4) Honestly, there is not a good local team to put in this spot. I’ll put Tomah here because they could easily be 5-1 losing 2 games in overtimes and another by 1 point.

New to Rankings: #10 Tomah (2-4)

Dropping out of Rankings: #9 Wautoma 3-4

Highest riser: Adams-Friendship ^2

Furthest fall: Wautoma -2 and out of rankings

*This is just a “fun” poll of local team around Juneau County or in the Scenic Bluffs or South Central Conferences. This does not mean the #4 ranked team for example would necessarily beat the #9 ranked team as I am not doing this by divisions.

