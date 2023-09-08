Juneau County Area Top 10 Prep Football Power Rankings Week 4
Juneau County Area Top 10 Power Rankings
- – 0 Cashton Eagles (4-0) Cashton has yet to be challenged on the season outscoring its first 4 opponents 198-6.
- – 0 Bangor Cardinals (4-0) The Cardinals should stay undefeated into their anticipated matchup vs Cashton on September 22nd
- –0 Wisconsin Dells (3-1) The Dells made quick work of Westfield for their 3rd straight victory.
- –0 Onalaska Luther (3-1) Onalaska Luther was able to use a 2nd half push to pull away from a shorthanded Royall football team.
- ^2 New Lisbon Rockets (3-1) New Lisbon is banged up on its O-Line but the running back duo of Welter and Cox has been tough to stop so far.
- –0 Tomah Timberwolves (2-2) its gut check time for Tomah after losing 2 close games to Baraboo and rival Sparta in dramatic fashion
- ^1 Royall Panthers (2-2) The Panthers have lost back to back games against SBC favorites Luther and Bangor making their game vs New Lisbon almost a must win game.
- NR Hillsboro Tigers (2-2) The Tigers have strung together back to back victories and are just two wins away from clinching a playoff spot. Two very winnable games are coming up for Hillsboro.
- –4 Adams-Friendship (2-2) The Green Devils were blown out by a very solid Grantsburg team in non-conference action this past week.
- –1 Mauston Golden Eagles (1-3) Mauston is off to a rough start but showed signs it could play with one of the best teams in the state being tied at half vs #8 Lancaster
New to Rankings: #8 Hillsboro (2-2
Dropping out of Rankings: #10 Reedsburg (1-3)
Highest riser: New Lisbon Rockets ^2
Furthest fall: Adams-Friendship -4
*This is just a “fun” poll of local team around Juneau County or in the Scenic Bluffs or South Central Conferences. This does not mean the #4 ranked team for example would necessarily beat the #9 ranked team as I am not doing this by divisions.
Source: WRJC.com
-
