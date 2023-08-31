Juneau County Area Top 10 Prep Football Power Rankings Week 3

Juneau County Area Top 10 Power Rankings

– 0 Cashton Eagles (3-0) Cashton had no issues hammering Brookwood 49-0 in their conference opener — 0 Bangor Cardinals (3-0) The Cardinals survived a scare from Royall to stay undefeated. ^ 3 Wisconsin Dells (2-1) The Dells knocked off River Valley to move to 2-1 on the year. ^ 3 Onalaska Luther (2-1) A blocked punt for a touchdown allowed Luther to survive New Lisbon. ^3 Adams-Friendship (2-1) The Green Devils begin the SCC 1-0 after taking down Wautoma on the road. –3 Tomah (2-1) Tomah dug themselves and early 21-0 deficit to Baraboo and rallied back late to send the game into overtime before losing 28-21. – 3 New Lisbon (2-1) New Lisbon almost upset one of the conference favorites Luther on the road losing 20-13. –3 Royall (2-1) Royall put a serious scare into Bangor before falling 28-14. Can they take it another step and pull off the upset vs Luther this week? NR Mauston (1-2) The Golden Eagles got their first win of the season taking down Westfield 39-0 without Hayden Gyllin. –1 Reedsburg (1-2) The Beavers fell to a solid La Crosse Central team 21-6.

New to Rankings: #9 Mauston (1-2)

Dropping out of Rankings: #10 Brookwood (1-2)

Highest riser: WI Dells +3 Onalaska Luther +3 Adams-Friendship +3

Furthest fall: Tomah -3 New Lisbon -3 Royall -3

*This is just a “fun” poll of local team around Juneau County or in the Scenic Bluffs or South Central Conferences. This does not mean the #4 ranked team for example would necessarily beat the #9 ranked team as I am not doing this by divisions.

