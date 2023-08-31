Juneau County Area Top 10 Prep Football Power Rankings Week 3
Juneau County Area Top 10 Power Rankings
- – 0 Cashton Eagles (3-0) Cashton had no issues hammering Brookwood 49-0 in their conference opener
- — 0 Bangor Cardinals (3-0) The Cardinals survived a scare from Royall to stay undefeated.
- ^ 3 Wisconsin Dells (2-1) The Dells knocked off River Valley to move to 2-1 on the year.
- ^ 3 Onalaska Luther (2-1) A blocked punt for a touchdown allowed Luther to survive New Lisbon.
- ^3 Adams-Friendship (2-1) The Green Devils begin the SCC 1-0 after taking down Wautoma on the road.
- –3 Tomah (2-1) Tomah dug themselves and early 21-0 deficit to Baraboo and rallied back late to send the game into overtime before losing 28-21.
- – 3 New Lisbon (2-1) New Lisbon almost upset one of the conference favorites Luther on the road losing 20-13.
- –3 Royall (2-1) Royall put a serious scare into Bangor before falling 28-14. Can they take it another step and pull off the upset vs Luther this week?
- NR Mauston (1-2) The Golden Eagles got their first win of the season taking down Westfield 39-0 without Hayden Gyllin.
- –1 Reedsburg (1-2) The Beavers fell to a solid La Crosse Central team 21-6.
New to Rankings: #9 Mauston (1-2)
Dropping out of Rankings: #10 Brookwood (1-2)
Highest riser: WI Dells +3 Onalaska Luther +3 Adams-Friendship +3
Furthest fall: Tomah -3 New Lisbon -3 Royall -3
*This is just a “fun” poll of local team around Juneau County or in the Scenic Bluffs or South Central Conferences. This does not mean the #4 ranked team for example would necessarily beat the #9 ranked team as I am not doing this by divisions.
Source: WRJC.com
-
Juneau County Area Top 10 Prep Football Power Rankings Week 3
by WRJC WebMaster on September 5, 2023 at 3:44 PM
-
Page Reiber, Celia Ann Age 92 of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on September 5, 2023 at 3:18 PM
-
Local Prep Football Scores from Friday Night 9/1
by WRJC WebMaster on September 2, 2023 at 11:26 PM
-
Prep Volleyball Scores from Saturday 9/2
by WRJC WebMaster on September 2, 2023 at 11:25 PM
-
Sopher, Judi Age 74 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on September 1, 2023 at 4:33 PM
-
Local Prep Scores from Thursday 8/31
by WRJC WebMaster on September 1, 2023 at 4:09 PM
-
Royall Loses Hard Fought Battle to #2 Bangor
by WRJC WebMaster on September 1, 2023 at 4:08 PM
-
Inconclusive Senate committee hearing on status of WEC Administrator Meagan Wolfe
by Bob Hague on August 31, 2023 at 6:05 PM
At the Capitol, the status of Wisconsin’s chief elections officer remains in doubt. A public hearing on Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe opened with Beloit Democrat Mark Spreitzer arguing there was no nomination for […]
-
Republicans introduce bills to address the state's child care shortage, but Democrats say...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 31, 2023 at 2:02 PM
The legislation provides a tax deduction for child care costs and loosens regulations. Democrats say the measures could create safety problems.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.