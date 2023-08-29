Juneau County Area Top 10 Prep Football Power Rankings Week 2

Juneau County Area Top 10 Power Rankings

– 0 Cashton Eagles (2-0) Cashton throttled another opponent 55-0 in Indy/Gilmanton. ^ 1 Bangor Cardinals (2-0) The Cardinals made Turtle Soup out of Turtle Lake 34-20. ^ 2 Tomah Timberwolves (2-0) Tomah is out to prove people wrong and are off to a good start upsetting #3 West Salem 27-14. ^ 3 New Lisbon (2-0) New Lisbon went on the road defeating (2022 Playoff qualifier ) Iowa-Grant 22-12. ^2 Royall (2-0) Royall feels like their yet to play good football but have still blown out Boscobel and Hillsboro by 3 scores. ^2 Wisconsin Dells (1-1) The Dells routed Black River Falls and played tough on the road at Lake Mills and looks like a favorite again in the SCC – 3 Onalaska Luther (1-1) Luther drops a few spots after being hammered by Aquinas but a most SBC teams would get hammered by a good Bluegold team. +NR Adams-Friendship (1-1) enters the rankings after thumping Nekoosa to earn their first win of the season. –7 Reedsburg (1-1) Reedsburg has shutout an opponent and been shutout, it’s a young team that may have some ups and downs this year. +NR Brookwood (1-1) Brookwood earns their way into our top 10 after beating Viroqua 26-22 which I find slightly more impressive then Westfield’s win over Necedah.

New to Rankings: #8. Adams-Friendship (1-1) #10. Brookwood (1-1)

Dropping out of Rankings: #9 Mauston (0-2) #10 Hillsboro (0-2)

Highest riser: New Lisbon +3

Furthest fall: Reedsburg –7

*This is just a “fun” poll of local team around Juneau County or in the Scenic Bluffs or South Central Conferences. This does not mean the #4 ranked team for example would necessarily beat the #9 ranked team as I am not doing this by divisions.

Source: WRJC.com







