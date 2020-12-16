Juneau County Announced 22 New COVID19 Cases and New Location for Free Testing

The Juneau County Health Department reported 22 new cases of COVID19 during their Wednesday afternoon report. Juneau Count currently has 358 active cases with 8 hospitalizations. Juneau County now has had 1,685 cases with 1,106 recoveries. The New Lisbon Correctional facility announced no new cases and their active case count dropped to 8. The Juneau County Health Department also announced free testing will still be available but the location has been moved. Testing will be held Thursday December 17th at the Mauston Public Works building from 10am-6pm. Testing will again resume after the Holidays at the Public Works location beginning January 7th and taking place every Thursday until at least March 4th.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.