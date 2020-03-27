JUNEAU COUNTY ADVISORY TO SEASONAL AND SECONDARY HOMEOWNERS

March 26, 2020

Pursuant to Wis. Stat. §252.03(1), Juneau County Health Officer Amanda Dederich and County Board Chairperson Alan K. Peterson hereby issue the following advisory. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the national spread of the COVID-19 virus, Juneau County Government must issue the following inter-county and inter-state Travel Advisory in accordance with Wisconsin Emergency Order #12 – Safer at Home Order.

1. Due to high community transmission in certain areas of the State and across state borders, Juneau County is recommending that you stay in your primary home area if you have a seasonal or secondary home in Juneau County. Due to our very limited healthcare infrastructure, please do not visit us now.

2. People who have seasonal homes in Juneau County, please stay at your winter homes at this time. If you are already back in Juneau County, you must immediately self-isolate for 14-days.

3. Juneau County has one of the highest populations of older adults in the State of Wisconsin. This population is at the highest risk of COVID-19; it is our priority to keep our older residents healthy and safe.

4. The Juneau County Board adopted a countywide COVID-19 Emergency Declaration on March 10, 2020.

5. This is an ever changing and very serious health situation, and Juneau County needs

to be diligent in its response.

For the most up-to-date information regarding COVID-19 follow Juneau County Emergency Information website: http://www.co.juneau.wi.gov/emergency-information.html

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.