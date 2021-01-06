Juneau Co. Health Dept. Reports 14 New COVID19 Cases During Wednesday 1/7 Report

The Juneau County Health Department reported 14 news cases of COVID19 during their Wednesday Report. Juneau County currently has 177 COVID19 cases with 6 hospitalizations. Juneau County now has had a total of 1,958 cases with 1,498 recoveries. The New Lisbon Correctional Facility currently has 4 cases while the Sand Ridge Secure Treatment Center has 1 active case.

Source: WRJC.com







