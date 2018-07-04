Juneau and Wood County Educational Session on Groundwater Survey Preliminary Results
Juneau and Wood County Health and Land and Water Resource Departments conducted a groundwater survey on May 30, 2018 in northern Juneau and southern Wood County. The goal of this survey was to ensure that all citizens have a source of safe, clean drinking water. The results of this survey will be shared at an educational session developed to help residents understand their water-quality results and discuss long-term solutions. The educational session will be held at the Necedah Town Hall (101 Center Street) on July 17, 2018 from 6-8:00pm. We are encouraging the survey participants as well as residents of Armenia Township and southern Wood County to attend. The focus of the session is to clearly discuss the water survey results for those who participated. Other individuals interested in learning about groundwater quality are welcome to attend.
Groundwater quality is a concern for local, State, and Federal agencies who work together on citizen concerns. This survey was conducted to address citizen concerns identified through the development of the Juneau County Land and Water Resource Plan. The presenters at the session will include County Personnel, as well as representatives from the UW-Extension Central Wisconsin Groundwater Center (UW-Stevens Point), WI Department of Natural Resources, and WI Department of Health Services.
Source: WRJC.com
