June 30th – July 7th – Area Fireworks Displays

Saturday June 30th – Castle Rock County Park at 9pm at the Adams County Castle Rock Park

Sunday July 1st – Wisconsin Dells 4th of July at Chula Vista, Dusk at the Chula Vista Resort in Wisconsin Dells

Wednesday July 4th – Bara-boom, 9:30 p.m. at the Sauk County Fairgrounds in Baraboo, Mount Olympus 4th at Dusk at Mount Olympus Theme Park in Wisconsin Dells, Fireworks at the Wilderness at Dusk at the Wilderness Hotel and Resort in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin Dells at the Municipal Pool at dusk, Reedsburg at Nishan Park at dusk

Saturday July 7th – Mauston July Celebration at 9:45 pm at the School Complex Grayside Ave. in Mauston, New Lisbon at Riverside Park at dusk

Source: WRJC.com

