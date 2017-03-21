Jump, Rhiannon Marie, age 36, of Grand Marsh
Rhiannon Marie Jump “Annie”, age 36, of Grand Marsh, Wisconsin passed away unexpectedly on Monday, March 13, 2017 at her home.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Annie was born February 28, 1981 in Waukegan, Illinois.
Annie was employed at Wilderness Resort in Wisconsin Dells at the time of her death where she was manager of the food and beverage department. Wilderness also awarded her employee of the year for 2016.
Annie enjoyed being with her family, especially with her two daughters and grandson who will miss her dearly. She was a camping & water enthusiast. Annie always enjoyed going to what we all know as “The Cabins” to be with family and enjoy her hobbies.
Annie was preceded in death by her mother, Regina Jump; Grandparents, Glenda Brown; Alice Jump and James & Betty Cowart.
Survivors:
Parents: John & Janet Jump of Friendship, Wisconsin
Daughter: Portia Jump of Grand Marsh, Wisconsin
Daughter: Lani Jump of Grand Marsh, Wisconsin
Grandson: Harley Ritchie of Grand Marsh, Wisconsin
Brother: Jerry Jump of Elkhart, Indiana
Brother: Matthew (Amanda) Jump of Denver, Colorado
Brother: Jake (Amber) Jump of Pardeeville, Wisconsin
Nephew: Greison Jump of Elkhart, Indiana
Nephew: Liam Jump of Denver, Colorado
Nephew: Jaxxston Jump of Pardeeville, Wisconsin
Nephew: Noah Jump of Denver, Colorado
Further survived by: aunts, uncles, relatives, and friends
Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.
Source: WRJC.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Mauston School Board Approves Technology Loan58 mins ago
- Tribe questions state review of Ho-Chunk expansion1 hour ago
- Jump, Rhiannon Marie, age 36, of Grand Marsh1 hour ago
- South Dakota confirms Dakota Access oil pipeline vandalism1 hour ago
- General Mills says sales of “light” yogurts hurting the most1 hour ago
- Sheboygan council votes to reject immigration measure2 hours ago
- Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson skeptical House GOP health care bill can pass in 20172 hours ago
- He spoke at his college graduation. Then his life unraveled.2 hours ago
- Medical examiner responds to inmate death at Milwaukee Secure Detention Facility2 hours ago
- Owner of wolf-dogs in Crandon charged in jailhouse drug scheme2 hours ago
- Republican plan: Lower premiums for some, but less coverage2 hours ago
- Man arrested after shooting WKOW photojournalist with pellet gun2 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.