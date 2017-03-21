Jump, Rhiannon Marie, age 36, of Grand Marsh

Rhiannon Marie Jump “Annie”, age 36, of Grand Marsh, Wisconsin passed away unexpectedly on Monday, March 13, 2017 at her home.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Annie was born February 28, 1981 in Waukegan, Illinois.

Annie was employed at Wilderness Resort in Wisconsin Dells at the time of her death where she was manager of the food and beverage department. Wilderness also awarded her employee of the year for 2016.

Annie enjoyed being with her family, especially with her two daughters and grandson who will miss her dearly. She was a camping & water enthusiast. Annie always enjoyed going to what we all know as “The Cabins” to be with family and enjoy her hobbies.

Annie was preceded in death by her mother, Regina Jump; Grandparents, Glenda Brown; Alice Jump and James & Betty Cowart.

Survivors:

Parents: John & Janet Jump of Friendship, Wisconsin

Daughter: Portia Jump of Grand Marsh, Wisconsin

Daughter: Lani Jump of Grand Marsh, Wisconsin

Grandson: Harley Ritchie of Grand Marsh, Wisconsin

Brother: Jerry Jump of Elkhart, Indiana

Brother: Matthew (Amanda) Jump of Denver, Colorado

Brother: Jake (Amber) Jump of Pardeeville, Wisconsin

Nephew: Greison Jump of Elkhart, Indiana

Nephew: Liam Jump of Denver, Colorado

Nephew: Jaxxston Jump of Pardeeville, Wisconsin

Nephew: Noah Jump of Denver, Colorado

Further survived by: aunts, uncles, relatives, and friends

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.

Source: WRJC.com

