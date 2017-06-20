Julseth, David K., age 67, of Montello

David K. Julseth, Age 67, of Montello, Wisconsin passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 13th, 2017 at his home surrounded by his family.

Graveside service will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, July 1st, 2017 at Moundville Methodist Cemetery, W5501 County Road O, Endeavor, Wisconsin, 53950.

He was born December 29, 1949 to Chester and Alberta Julseth-Sproul in Stoughton WI. Dave served for the U.S. Army from July 1969 to January 1972 and fought in the Vietnam War. He was united in Marriage on June 30, 1972 to Nancy L. Anderson of Stoughton, WI. Together they had 3 boys: Kurt, Jason, and Eric. Dave worked at various places, but he loved construction and taught that trait to his boys. Dave also loved hunting, fishing and enjoying life with family and friends.

He was a lifetime member of the Adams V.F.W. Post No. 6279

Dave is survived by his lifelong love of 44 years Nancy L. Julseth and his 3 children: Kurt (Tammy), Jason (Renee), and Eric (Special Friend Courtney Schulz) Julseth; Grandkids: Tylor, Cassandra, and Mikala; Jason (Renee) and Alyssa; and Trista, Coral, Cole, and Caleb. Sister, Janice Gibbs of Janesville; Brothers: Dennis (Della) Julseth of Adams, Dale (Kathy) Julseth of Edgerton, Kevin (Gloria) Sproul of Mountain Home, Arkansas; Brothers and Sisters-in-law: Phil and Pat Anderson, Joan and Larry Campbell, and David Anderson all of Stoughton. Dave is further survived by many more loved nieces, nephews, cousins, former daughter-in-law, Ashley Newell, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, in-laws, two brothers-in-law, and one sister-in-law.

The family thanks the Agnesian Hospice Hope, and William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital in Madison and Tomah VA Medical Center for the good care they provided.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences.

Source: WRJC.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.