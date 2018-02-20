Judges Dallet and Screnock advance in Supreme Court primary

April’s state Supreme Court race will be between Sauk County Judge Michael Screnock and Milwaukee County Judge Rebecca Dallet, after the two advanced out of a three-way primary Tuesday. Madison attorney Tim Burns, whose campaign focused heavily on his Democratic leanings, was eliminated after coming in third. Screnock called his win proof that voters want […]

Source: WRN.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.