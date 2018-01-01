Judge: Woman unfit to care for horse after DUI while riding
A judge says Florida authorities must retain custody of a horse whose owner was charged with driving drunk while riding the animal.
Source: WAOW.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game45 mins ago
- Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game45 mins ago
- Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lucky For Life’ game45 mins ago
- UPDATE: Family displaced after house fire in Shawano Co.2 hours ago
- Thompson steps down from GM post3 hours ago
- Brave souls take part in Milwaukee’s subzero Polar Bear Plunge4 hours ago
- Chicago sees drop in homicides, shootings in 20174 hours ago
- Four Badgers named to U.S. Women’s Olympic hockey roster7 hours ago
- Kress Pavilion takes step forward towards February 17 Grand Opening8 hours ago
- Swimmers’ spirits thaw event record cold for Jacksonport Polar Bear Club Swim9 hours ago
- Packers fire DC Dom Capers, others9 hours ago
- Old Glory Honor Flight taking on bigger costs to give special experience to veterans9 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.