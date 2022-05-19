Judge will hear arguments today on whether Taylor Schabusiness of Green Bay is fit to stand trial in the decapitation, dismemberment case
A Brown County judge today is expected to hear arguments about whether Taylor Schabusiness is competent to stand trial in the dismemberment death of Shad Thyrion in February.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Draft agreement lays out scale of proposed 2024 Republican National Convention in...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 19, 2022 at 2:27 PM
Milwaukee and Nashville are the two finalists for the event that is expected to draw at least 50,000 people.
2 legitimate Wisconsin presidential electors sue Trump-backed fake electors. Here is how...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 19, 2022 at 2:04 PM
The lawsuit appears to be the first of its kind in the country against Republicans who submitted their names as electors for Trump in a state he lost.
How an Oconto County deputy saved 2 police dogs before flash flood swept away his squad...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 19, 2022 at 1:26 PM
Sgt. Chad Angus managed to get two police dogs out his patrol vehicle before a flash flood swept it away.
Green Bay ranked No. 3 on U.S. News' 'Best Places,' No. 2 on 'Cheapest Places' lists
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 19, 2022 at 11:27 AM
In a ranking by U.S. News, Green Bay was only outranked by Huntsville, Alabama and Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Wisconsin Senate Republicans split over convening a session to fire Tony Evers' parole...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 19, 2022 at 11:26 AM
Parole commissioner John Tate came under fire for granting parole for Douglas Balsewicz, who stabbed his wife to death in front of their children in 1997.
Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Alex Lasry calls for more cops on the street, tighter...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 19, 2022 at 10:02 AM
Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Alex Lasry, on leave from his executive job with the Milwaukee Bucks, said his plan is a three-pronged approach.
Fond du Lac's world record McDonald's Big Mac eater crosses 50-year mark with no plans of...
by Fond du Lac Reporter on May 19, 2022 at 5:28 AM
Don Gorske has eaten a Big Mac in all 50 states and even outside the U.S., but he still frequents the Military Road location in Fond du Lac, where it all began.
Repairs of two flood-damaged Oconto County roads may take several weeks
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 18, 2022 at 9:19 PM
Three sections of roads remain closed after heavy rains caused flooding.
