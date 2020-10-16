Judge upholds Green Bay Police officer's discipline for leaking information about sexual assault suspect to alderman

A Brown County judge has sided with the city in a 2019 case that alleged an officer was disciplined for revealing private information without ever being given the chance to respond to the charges.

      

Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com



WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.
Click or Tap to Go to McStreamy News, Info and Entertainment