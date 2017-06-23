Judge: 'Ted Kaczynski has less restrictive confinement' than Lincoln Hills teen inmates
U.S. District Judge James Peterson said the use of isolation as a form of punishment at Lincoln Hills School for Boys and Copper Lake School for Girls is “acute, immediate and enduring.”
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
