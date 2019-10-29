Judge sets sentencing date for Plover man convicted of killing his wife
Jason Sypher, 45, of Plover, will return Nov. 15 to a Portage County court for sentencing. He faces life in prison in the death of his wife, Krista.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
