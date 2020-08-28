Judge sets $1 million bond for suspect in 1984 stabbing death of Eleanore Roberts of Saragota
John A. Sarver, 57, of Port Edwards, remains in the Wood County Jail on a $1 million bond in the 1984 stabbing death of Eleanore Roberts of Saratoga.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
'They're getting stressed out': Wisconsin postal workers say mail slowed by overtime...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 28, 2020 at 9:28 PM
Sorting machines recently were taken out of operation in Green Bay, Rothschild and Milwaukee processing centers, union leaders say.
Gov. Tony Evers seeks an additional $300 per week in benefits for unemployed under new...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 28, 2020 at 9:25 PM
Gov. Tony Evers is seeking to provide an extra $300 a week to the unemployed under a temporary program recently established by President Trump.
Senate leader agrees to convene special session but no immediate action on policing...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 28, 2020 at 9:19 PM
Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald said he would gavel into the special session Evers scheduled for Monday but wouldn't call lawmakers in until later.
Severe storm risk shifts to far southern Wisconsin for Friday evening; thunderstorm watch...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 28, 2020 at 9:17 PM
Severe storms are possible across Wisconsin on Friday. The severity of the storms will depend largely on whether skies clear later in the day.
Kenosha updates: Sheriff said Friday he still hadn't seen Jacob Blake shooting video
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 28, 2020 at 9:17 PM
Journal Sentinel reporters are in Kenosha in the aftermath of the police shooting of Jacob Blake and a fatal shooting during Tuesday protests.
Claim that Evers, Barnes did not call for peace after Blake shooting goes too far
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 28, 2020 at 8:46 PM
GOP's Marklein says Evers, Barnes did not call for peace after Blake shooting.
What we know -- and don't know -- so far about the Kenosha police shooting of Jacob Blake
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 28, 2020 at 8:17 PM
Questions remain about the shooting of Jacob Blake by Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey on Aug. 23, but here's what we know.
Wisconsin Lutheran College rescinds Pence commencement invite
by WRN Contributor on August 28, 2020 at 5:55 PM
Vice President Mike Pence will not speak to the Class of 2020 at Wisconsin Lutheran College after all. College leadership uninvited Pence from Saturday’s graduation after students and alumni wrote a letter complaining that having Pence speak […]
Leaders of law enforcement organization ask Evers and Barnes to stop commenting on Kenosha
by Bob Hague on August 28, 2020 at 5:47 PM
Organizations representing Wisconsin sheriffs and police chiefs want the state’s Democratic governor and lieutenant governor stop talking about the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, and the subsequent murders of two men in the city. Evers […]
