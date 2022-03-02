Judge rules Robin Vos, Michael Gableman violated public records law by withholding documents
Dane County Circuit Court Judge Frank Remington ruled Vos and Gableman “arbitrarily and capriciously denied or delayed access to records.”
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Biden touts infrastructure in Wisconsin a day after his State of the Union address
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 2, 2022 at 11:07 PM
His stop at the Yellowjacket Union at the University of Wisconsin-Superior builds on a theme the president hit Tuesday night in his address.
-
Green Bay will no longer fine people for marijuana possession, if they're at least 21 and...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 2, 2022 at 10:46 PM
Those caught using cannabis in public, and those 20 and younger, can still face penalties in the city.
-
Judge rules Robin Vos, Michael Gableman violated public records law by withholding...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 2, 2022 at 9:12 PM
Dane County Circuit Court Judge Frank Remington ruled Vos and Gableman "arbitrarily and capriciously denied or delayed access to records."
-
Marquette poll shows Rebecca Kleefisch and Mandela Barnes leading key primary contests
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 2, 2022 at 9:02 PM
The first Marquette University Law School Poll of the midterms reveals most voters haven't focused on key primaries for governor or U.S. Senate.
-
PolitiFact: Fact checking President Biden's State of the Union address
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 2, 2022 at 8:59 PM
Fact checking President Biden's State of the Union address, including statements on Russia, COVID-19, economy.
-
Northeast Wisconsin's growing racial, ethnic diversity explored through series 'Home is...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 2, 2022 at 8:23 PM
Our region's Hispanic, Black, Asian and Indigenous communities boomed in a decade.
-
Without word from federal government, Wisconsin resettlement of Ukraine refugees faces...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 2, 2022 at 7:40 PM
As Ukrainians in Wisconsin plea with state leaders to take action, the federal government must give direction first.
-
Here's how Wisconsin and beyond can help support Ukrainian people in need
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 2, 2022 at 7:27 PM
Here's a running list of ways you can help Ukrainians in need
-
Suring School Board meets Wednesday amid furor over strip searches, charges against...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 2, 2022 at 6:22 PM
The school board "would prefer" people not discuss personnel issues about Kelly Casper or other district employees during the public comment period.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.