Judge Rules Dells Man Charged In Michigan Terror Plot Should Be Extradited

A judge has ruled a Wisconsin Dells man charged in a Michigan terror plot should be extradited. The ruling was handed down Tuesday in a Columbia County courtroom. Brian Higgins is accused of being part of a crew conducting surveillance of Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s vacation home as part of a kidnapping plot. Higgins will be allowed to appeal the decision before he is transported to Michigan. His attorney argued the extradition order shouldn’t be granted because Governor Whitmer has a conflict of interest based on her status as the intended victim.

Source: WRJC.com







