Judge rules against Wisconsin prisons over COVID-19 visitation policy for clergy

A Wisconsin judge ruled against the state prison system on Thursday, saying its COVID-19 visitor policy that barred Catholic clergy from meeting with inmates for more than a year violated state law and the state constitution’s guarantee of religious freedom.

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







