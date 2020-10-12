Judge rules against conservatives in health order lawsuit

A St. Croix County judge has ruled against a conservative law firm who tried to challenge Governor Evers’ powers to issue emergency orders. Judge Michael Waterman has denied a request to halt Governor Evers’ public health emergency order. The Wisconsin Institute for law and Liberty, backed up by legislative Republicans, said that Governor Evers did […]

