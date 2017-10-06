Judge refuses to dismiss charges against Sokaogon tribal leader
CRANDON (WAOW) – A judge Friday refused to dismiss charges accusing the chairman of the Sokaogon Band of Lake Superior Chippewa of assaulting a tribal employee who was being suspended and refused to give him a tribal-issued cell phone, according to online Forest County court records.
Source: WAOW.com
