Judge refuses to dismiss charges against Sokaogon tribal leader

CRANDON (WAOW) – A judge Friday refused to dismiss charges accusing the chairman of the Sokaogon Band of Lake Superior Chippewa of assaulting a tribal employee who was being suspended and refused to give him a tribal-issued cell phone, according to online Forest County court records.

