Judge orders Walker to schedule special elections

A Dane County judge rules that Governor Scott Walker must call special elections to fill two vacant legislative seats. A Walker spokeswoman said the governor’s office is working with the state Department of Justice to determine the next steps. Judge Josann Reynolds ruled Walker must order elections in the 1st state Senate District and 42nd […]

Source: WRN.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.