Judge orders changes at Wisconsin youth prison

A federal judge has ordered the Wisconsin Department of Corrections to make changes at the state’s troubled youth prison. U.S. District Judge James Peterson on Friday ordered DOC to curtail use of solitary confinement, pepper spray and restraints at Lincoln Hills-Copper Lake. Peterson ruled that those practices are unconstitutional as practiced at the facility north […]

Source: WRN.com

