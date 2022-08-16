Judge: Madison bird-safe glass ordinance legal
The ordinance, adopted by the city council in August, requires that buildings over 10,000 square feet and other large structures include safety features in some windows to reduce the risk of birds colliding with the glass.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
HS Football Preview – Royall Panthers
by WRJC WebMaster on August 16, 2022 at 3:26 PM
Weiland, Darlene Marie Age 84 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on August 16, 2022 at 2:27 PM
Over 4,400 calls flood into Wisconsin's new 988 crisis line in first month, peaking at...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 16, 2022 at 2:27 PM
The Wisconsin Lifeline service is already showing trends in needs and drawing hundreds more calls per month than a previous hotline.
Wisconsin U.S. Senate election updates: Diane Hendricks to host Ron Johnson fundraiser
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 16, 2022 at 1:53 PM
Wisconsin's race for U.S. Senate will be one of the most hotly contested elections in the country this fall. Here are the latest developments.
Appleton woman and 2 others injured in Sunday night shooting at Six Flags Great America
by Appleton Post-Crescent on August 16, 2022 at 1:28 PM
Authorities say that a white sedan drove up to the entrance of the park, and that the suspects left the vehicle, fired shots and then quickly left.
Steven Avery's attorney, Kathleen Zellner, says she'll file new motion Tuesday in 'Making...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on August 16, 2022 at 1:02 PM
Avery, 59, has been serving a life sentence since being convicted of killing Teresa Halbach, a 25-year-old photographer who disappeared in 2005.
Business in the front, party in the back: These two Wisconsin kids are in the USA Mullet...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 16, 2022 at 11:01 AM
Five-year-old Axel Wenzel of Brillion and 13-year-old Max Weihbrecht of Lawrence have made it to the final round of the event.
Here's why Menominee Nation's bid for a casino in Kenosha is drawing both support and...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 16, 2022 at 11:00 AM
The Potawatomi are opposed to a bid by the Menominee Nation to open a casino in Kenosha while the Oneida and Mohicans support the endeavor.
Green Bay Packers' most expensive games also among the earliest on 2022 schedule
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 16, 2022 at 10:01 AM
The Packers-Giants game in London is the most expensive ticket, but would you believe it's a relative bargain to see the reigning Super Bowl champs?
