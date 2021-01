Judge increases restrictions on bond of accused Kenosha shooter

A judge has increased restrictions on the bond of accused Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse. Photos posted to social media earlier this month showed Rittenhouse drinking at a bar in Kenosha and flashing white supremacist signs. Rittenhouse is now barred from drinking alcohol or from associating with anyone from known hate groups. He is also forbidden […]

