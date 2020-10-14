Judge halts Evers’ order on public gatherings and capacities

A northern Wisconsin judge has temporarily blocked Governor Tony Evers’ order limiting indoor gatherings. Evers’ order caps the number of people who can gather in bars, restaurants, and many other businesses at 25-percent of capacity. Wisconsin set another record for single-day COVID-19 cases Tuesday. The temporary restraining order from Sawyer County Judge John Yackel halts […]

