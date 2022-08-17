Judge: Gableman no longer in contempt of court

A judge has ruled that the former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice hired by Republicans to investigate the 2020 election is no longer in contempt of court for refusing to comply with open records requests. Dane County Judge Frank Remington held…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.