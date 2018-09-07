Judge: Evidence was not withheld from Avery's trial defense

A circuit court judge on Thursday rejected Steven Avery attorney Kathleen Zellner’s arguments that prosecutors withheld information from Avery’s trial attorneys — one of Zellner’s arguments to win Avery a new trial.

Source: WAOW.com

