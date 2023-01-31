Judge drops R. Kelly sex-abuse charges at prosecutor's wish
A judge has followed the recommendation of a Chicago prosecutor and dismissed sex-abuse charges against R&B singer R. Kelly. Tuesday’s hearing lasted just minutes. It came a day after Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx said she was comfortable dropping…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Local Prep Scores from Monday 1/30
by WRJC WebMaster on January 31, 2023 at 5:04 PM
Panthers Push Past Ithaca in Boys Basketball
by WRJC WebMaster on January 31, 2023 at 5:03 PM
Josh Kaul's clergy abuse investigation in Wisconsin is almost 2 years old. Here's what we...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 31, 2023 at 4:22 PM
The clergy and faith leader initiative has generated about 250 reports involving 198 individuals accused of abuse.
Felons would be banned from owning 'vicious' dogs under a new Republican-led bill in...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 31, 2023 at 3:34 PM
State Sen. André Jacque, R-De Pere, said vicious dogs are just as dangerous as guns, in some cases.
We need your help to report on challenges facing families in Northeast Wisconsin
by Appleton Post-Crescent on January 31, 2023 at 11:04 AM
What would help make family life better in Northeast Wisconsin? As we plan coverage for our year-long series, we would like to hear from you.
Oconto Electric Cooperative gets $12.9M loan to help to modernize, expand electric grid
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 31, 2023 at 10:55 AM
"These are exciting, long-term infrastructure investments," said the USDA Rural Development state director.
Highway department to address 'most dangerous intersection' in Brown County beginning the...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 31, 2023 at 1:16 AM
Beginning the week of Feb. 6, Brown County plans to install barrier walls that will affect traffic flow at West Mason-Packerland Drive intersection
Oconto County man accused of attempted murder with a spear sentenced to time served
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 30, 2023 at 9:47 PM
A "three-pronged spear" went through a vehicle's window, but the spear went to the back of the seat missing the driver, prosecutors say.
Green Bay man arrested in Arkansas in connection with homicide of 2 women in Green Bay
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 30, 2023 at 6:54 PM
After two deaths in the 1600 block of Elkay Lane were discovered, the Green Bay Police Department has arrested a suspect in Arkansas.
