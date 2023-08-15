Judge dismisses lawsuit seeking to remove roadblocks set up by Wisconsin tribe

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit seeking to block a northern Wisconsin tribe from barricading roads on its reservation. U.S. District Judge William Conley says the Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa has sovereign rights over reservation…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







