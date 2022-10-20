Judge dismisses effort to halt student loan forgiveness plan
A federal judge in St. Louis has dismissed an effort by six Republican-led states to block the Biden administration’s plan to forgive student loan debt for tens of millions of Americans. U.S. District Judge Henry Autrey wrote in the ruling…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
U.S. Supreme Court rejects Wisconsin lawsuit challenging Biden's student loan forgiveness...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 20, 2022 at 9:56 PM
The Biden administration is facing several legal challenges relating to the program, but this was the first to reach the U.S. Supreme Court.
-
Wisconsin legal group petitions U.S. Supreme Court to block Joe Biden's loan forgiveness...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 20, 2022 at 9:55 PM
The U.S. Education Department has said the soonest it may forgive student debt is Sunday.
-
14 false active shooter threats reported Thursday at schools across Wisconsin
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 20, 2022 at 9:47 PM
A spate of false active shooter reports have been made at schools across Wisconsin today.
-
How did barrel of fuel get near a Pulaski-area bonfire? What we know so far about...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 20, 2022 at 9:24 PM
Shawano County sheriff's officials continue their investigation into an explosion that injured as many as 40 people.
-
Hannah Schuchart named new Oconto County district attorney by Gov. Tony Evers
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 20, 2022 at 7:31 PM
Gov. Tony Evers announced Wednesday who will serve as Oconto County district attorney following the resignation of Edward Burke Jr.
-
Green Bay police chief: 'Don't believe' social media rumors tied to 5-year-old girl's...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 20, 2022 at 7:01 PM
Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis warned that some information circulating on social media is false.
-
1972 Packers overcame all obstacles, except their own coach and Washington. Do they...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 20, 2022 at 5:59 PM
The 1972 Packers were the only team besides the Vikings to win the division during an 11-year Minnesota dominance.
-
What we know about the Wisconsin governor's race and the environment, climate change and...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 20, 2022 at 3:33 PM
Gov. Tony Evers plans to continue focusing on environmental issues. Republican challenger Tim Michels has remained mum on PFAS, clean energy.
-
H. Kenneth “Ken” Larson Age 90 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on October 20, 2022 at 3:17 PM
