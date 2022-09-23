Judge denies request to lift stay of ND abortion trigger ban
A North Dakota judge has denied a request to lift his stay of a law banning abortion while a challenge to the law’s constitutionality is pending. Burleigh County District Judge Bruce Romanick on Friday rejected Attorney General Drew Wrigley’s argument…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Wisconsin, tribal governments will receive nearly $19 million in federal funding to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 23, 2022 at 4:59 PM
The funding is part of a federal program to increase access to treatment, make medications like naloxone more available and expand access to support.
-
Wisconsin nursing home complaints are on pace to set an all-time record in 2022 and a...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 23, 2022 at 4:54 PM
The spike in complaints comes as Wisconsin and other states search for qualified workers to inspect nursing homes and struggle with a shortage of nurses.
-
#9 Bangor at #2 Cashton Game Intro
by WRJC WebMaster on September 23, 2022 at 4:03 PM
-
Local Prep Scores from Thursday 9/22
by WRJC WebMaster on September 23, 2022 at 3:02 PM
-
Isaac Bilka’s Hat Trick Helps Mauston Soccer Route Wautoma
by WRJC WebMaster on September 23, 2022 at 3:01 PM
-
Cashton Volleyball Digs Deep to Rally Past #11 Royall
by WRJC WebMaster on September 23, 2022 at 3:00 PM
-
What's real and what's fiction in Netflix's Jeffrey Dahmer series, 'Monster'
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 23, 2022 at 2:22 PM
The new Jeffrey Dahmer series on Netflix uses a plethora of facts from the original reporting but there are a couple creative liberties, too.
-
Building a better turkey decoy turns into business, Flatline Your Bird, for former Green...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 23, 2022 at 10:00 AM
His product line has been expanded to include turkeys, goose, owls, and other silhouettes. He does custom-engraved signage; sells T-shirts, hoodies.
-
Authorities seek driver after man dies, 2 hurt when vehicle strikes power pole in...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 23, 2022 at 12:45 AM
The Marinette County Sheriff is seeking the suspected driver who fled the scene of a fatal crash on Wednesday afternoon.
