Judge compares Lac Courte Oreilles arson to destruction of church or synagogue

A Sawyer County man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for arson which damaged sites of religious significance on the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation. Sawyer County Judge John Yackel on Monday also sentenced 45-year-old Christopher Grover to 21 years extended supervision, followed by 20 years probation, meaning Grover will have some form of […]

