Journalism groups sue Wisconsin Justice Department for names of every police officer in state
Two groups of investigative journalists have filed a lawsuit in the hopes of forcing the Wisconsin Department of Justice to divulge names, birth dates and disciplinary records of every police officer in the state. The Badger Project and the Invisible…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Mile Bluff supports high school graduates
by WRJC WebMaster on May 29, 2024 at 5:27 PM
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 5/28
by WRJC WebMaster on May 29, 2024 at 4:17 PM
Royall Blanks Brookwood to Advance in Baseball Post Season
by WRJC WebMaster on May 29, 2024 at 4:15 PM
Hillsboro Softball Team Downs Ithaca to Advance to Sectional Final
by WRJC WebMaster on May 29, 2024 at 4:14 PM
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on May 29, 2024 at 11:45 AM
Cubs beat Brewers as starting pitching continues to dominate – Admirals open AHL’s Western Conference Finals tonight
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on May 29, 2024 at 10:25 AM
One person dead after Middleton house explosion (MIDDLETON) One person is confirmed dead after an explosion at a Middleton home late Tuesday night. Crews arrived at the scene to find the home engulfed in flames. Though the exact cause of the […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Bob Hague on May 29, 2024 at 8:50 AM
Elijah Vue case: judge allows more time prior to Katrina Bauer’s next hearing (MANITOWOC) In the Elijah Vue case, a Manitowoc County Judge is allowing the attorney for 31-year-old Katrina Baur more time before her next court hearing. On […]
Fatal Accident in Adams County
by WRJC WebMaster on May 28, 2024 at 7:30 PM
Hillsboro Police Respond to Out of Control Resident
by WRJC WebMaster on May 28, 2024 at 7:26 PM
