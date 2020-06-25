Jossart, Ronald D age 72 of Arkdale

Ronald D. Jossart age 72, of Arkdale Wisconsin, passed away June 18, 2020, at his home following a long illness.

Graveside services with military honors will be Saturday, July 11, 2020, at 1:.00 p.m. at the Monroe Center Cemetery.

Ron was born September 17, 1947, in Racine, Wisconsin to Sylvan & Vivian (Johnson) Jossart.

He graduated from High School in Racine and served in the United States Navy. He was honorably discharged in 1967.

Ron married Margaret in Racine on June 29, 1985.

He left Styberg Engineering in Racine as a punch press supervisor before retiring to Adams County in 2002.

Ron enjoyed building and flying model airplanes, his passions were fishing & hunting. He enjoyed snowmobiling and grooming trails later on. Ron built furniture, birdhouses, and lamps for a hobby but most of all Ron loved spending time with his family and friends.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents Sylvan & Vivian.

He is survived by his wife Marge, son, Ryan, daughter, Kelly; grandchildren, Jordan, Kyle, Kaleb, Jack, and Ryan Jr.; two brothers, Jerry (Colleen), Mark (Deb), and sister, LeeAnn (Jim). He is further survived by nieces, nephews, and in-laws.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.

Source: WRJC.com







