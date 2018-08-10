Josh Pade – Democratic candidate for Wisconsin governor miscalculates on tax claim
The Truth-o-Meter says: Mostly False | Democratic candidate for Wisconsin governor miscalculates on tax claim
Josh Pade was a latecomer to the crowded Democratic governor’s race. The Kenosha lawyer has not been a major factor in the polls, or the fundraising tallies. But we were struck by a claim Pade made June 1, 2018, in an interview on WisconsinEye, since it went right to the tax cuts Republican Gov. Scott Walker touts as a major achievement. When asked what he would do about the state’s struggling middle class, Pade referenced his tax background and said as governor he wants to put together a bipartisan group to reform the state’s tax code. He also said this: …
>> More
Source: Politifacts.com
