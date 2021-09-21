Joseph, Jason R. Age 44 Of New Lisbon

Jason R. Joseph, 44 of New Lisbon, passed away on Sunday, September 19, 2021, at his home.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday September 25, 2021, 11:00 A.M. Grace Community Church, 100 Monroe Street, Ontario. Pastor Bruce A. Milleman will officiate. He will be laid to rest in Dorset Valley Cemetery. . The funeral service will be streamed thru the Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home Facebook Page.

Relatives and friends are invited to call on Saturday at the church from 10:00 A.M. until the time. Online condolences may be sent to www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com. The Smith-Nelson Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.

