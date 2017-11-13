Jones could miss multiple weeks with knee injury

Green Bay Packers rookie running back Aaron Jones will miss multiple weeks after suffering a knee injury in Sunday’s 23-16 win over the Chicago Bears. Packers coach Mike McCarthy confirmed Jones injury as a “multiple week” injury. He’s expected to miss 3 to 6 weeks. Jones leads the Packers in rushing this season with 370 […]

