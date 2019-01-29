Jonathon Tubby shooting: Brown County DA will say Friday if he'll charge Green Bay officer
A Green Bay police officer fatally shot Tubby, a native American, in the Brown County Jail sally port Oct. 19. Tubby was handcuffed and unarmed.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Merrill police investigate two more claims of abuse by former Catholic priest5 hours ago
- Wisconsin Firearms Coalition – Wisconsin Firearms Coalition misfires with claim agai...7 hours ago
- Keep your pets safe during deep freeze with common-sense precautions7 hours ago
- Former parking valet was waiting in Froedtert garage to attack nurse practitioner, accordi...7 hours ago
- Rep. Gwen Moore treated for cancer14 hours ago
- Jefferson Co. Farm Tech Committee Unveils Promotional Video22 hours ago
- Von Ruden Re-Elected President of Wisconsin Farmers Union22 hours ago
- Wisconsin Farms Among Holstein Association’s Top BAA Herds22 hours ago
- Mauston United Methodist Church Will Serve as Shelter During Hash Winter Weather2 days ago
- Evers Declares State of Emergency for Entire State Due to Upcoming Winter Weather2 days ago
- Dangerous Winter Storm Won’t Just Hit, Then Go Away2 days ago
- Evers declares State of Emergency for Wisconsin2 days ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.