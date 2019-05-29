Joint Finance slashes Evers UW-System funding request

Members of the Wisconsin Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee have approved an additional $58 million in funding for the UW-System. Of that amount, $45 million would be available only if lawmakers approve what it’s being spent on. The amount is less than half the $127 million requested by the governor. After the vote, UW-System president Ray […]

