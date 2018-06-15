Joint Finance Committee votes in favor of I-94 spending

State Republicans will be spending federal road grants to complete repairs on I-94 near Milwaukee. That after a vote Thursday in the state’s joint finance committee. Assembly minority leader Katrina Shankland says those funds would be better used elsewhere in the state. “Potholes are not economic development. This is not a real solution. Giving more […]

