Joint Finance Committee completes work on overdue state budget

More than two months after it was supposed to have been signed by the governor, Wisconsin’s proposed biennial state budget passed a crucial hurdle Wednesday night as the Joint Finance Committee completed its work on the plan. Lawmakers acted on a wide range of tax provisions, which include eliminating the state’s alternative minimum tax, creating […]

