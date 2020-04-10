Join us Saturday for the ‘Jump Around’ movement

WRJC NOW 92.1 FM is part of The “Jump Around Wisconsin” movement join us on Saturday Afternoon along with many radio stations around the state as we play the song JUMP AROUND at 3 p.m. and encourage our listeners to get outside and, you know, jump around. Lift your feet, lift your spirits.

Be sure to Tune in at 3PM and share your pictures and videos with us on Facebook

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/92one/

Source: WRJC.com





-More News At Other Wisconsin Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.