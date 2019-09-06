Join us for 'Coffee & Conversation' in Appleton and share your feedback and ideas for 2020 campaign coverage
The Post-Crescent will host a coffee shop discussion to find out what issues voters want to learn more about before the 2020 election.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
News At Other State Sites:
- August Class III Milk Price Inches Higher at $17.607 hours ago
- Hogseth to Serve as WFU Watershed Coordinator7 hours ago
- Pagel’s Ponderosa Dairy Inviting Public for Farm Tours7 hours ago
- Alberta Darling – Darling whiffs on claim about Evers and state jobs agency7 hours ago
- Is Steven Avery's appeal over in Teresa Halbach killing? Not by a long shot.8 hours ago
- Weston man at center of bail controversy convicted of sexual assault, child abuse8 hours ago
- Juneau County Jail Roster10 hours ago
- This Wisconsin WWII vet helped save the 800-year-old Chartres Cathedral. Now the people of...10 hours ago
- Kind says Congress needs to ‘claw back’ trade authority from President Trump1 day ago
- Republicans consider run for Sensenbrenner’s 5th CD seat1 day ago
- Camp Douglas Woman Faces Charges after Alleged Overdose1 day ago
- Necedah Man Charged with Delivering Heroin1 day ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.