Johnson will oppose Senate health care vote this week

Wisconsin’s Ron Johnson and at least three other Republican U.S. Senators will apparently oppose a floor vote on health care this week. “I’m going to vote ‘no’ on a motion to proceed this week, because it’s just too soon,” Johnson said on FOX News Tuesday morning. “I want the time to improve this bill.” Johnson […]

Source: WRN.com

