Johnson still sees Mueller as impediment to intelligence committee

U.S. Senator Ron Johnson continues to insist that last month’s appointment of former FBI director Robert Mueller as special counsel will impede efforts by the Senate Intelligence Committee to determine whether President Donald Trump or his allies broke any laws. The Wisconsin Republican said Thursday’s hearing with former FBI director James Comey demonstrates that the […]

Source: WRN.com

