Johnson secures 500th coaching victory in Columbus

The top-ranked Wisconsin women’s hockey team is on quite a roll, improving to 6-0 on the season after sweeping 8th ranked Ohio State 7-3 in Columbus on Saturday night. The win is the 500th for head coach Mark Johnson with the Badgers. Johnson became the first NCAA national Collegiate women’s ice hockey coach to reach […]

Source: WRN.com





