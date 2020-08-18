Johnson schedules USPS hearing as DeJoy announces suspension of cost-cutting moves

Senator Ron Johnson wants to hear from the postmaster general. The U.S. Senate’s Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, chaired by the Wisconsin Republican, will hold a hearing Friday to discuss the United States Postal Service’s finances and recent delays, as millions are voting by mail due to COVID-19 concerns. In a statement, Johnson said […]

Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.